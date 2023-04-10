Bend Park & Recreation Board members praised a proposed Hiatus Homes development for 40 micro apartments in Bend.
And then they voted last week against the request for a 10-year tax abatement to help make the apartments happen.
It doesn’t mean the apartments won’t be built. It doesn’t mean that the developer won’t be granted the tax abatement. It does show how Gov. Tina Kotek’s goal of building 36,000 homes a year is going to struggle. Kotek’s goal is ambitious. And many people — just like the members of the park board — are not going to do everything they can to meet it. They have other priorities.
The Bend City Council approved a multiunit property tax exemption in August 2020. It’s called MUPTE for short. It’s a 10-year tax exemption. It’s for the city’s core area and around transit. You can see a map of the area here, tinyurl.com/muptemap.
Hiatus Homes hopes to build a 43,000-square-foot building with 40 small apartments at 445 Penn Ave. There would be community rooms, a gym, electric vehicle charging and other amenities. It won’t be the housing option for everyone, but Bend needs more of all types of housing.
To qualify for the MUPTE program, a project has to have public benefits. This one designated a proportion of the units, 12, for middle income people. There’s a plan to retain and treat stormwater on site. And it has electric vehicle charging.
Without the tax exemption, the property would have an overall property tax bill of about $1,200,000 over 10 years. With the exemption it would be $60,000. If the site were not developed for 10 years, it would be paying a total of about $67,000.
If the project gets the exemption, the park district would not get about $112,744 or $11,000 a year for 10 years. The district would still get system development charges of $168,280 if the project was built.
The park board’s decision is not the final word on the tax exemption. The project needs to secure support from at least 50% of the combined tax levy. For instance, if the school board and the city of Bend support it, that would be 63% of the combined tax levy and the project would be granted the exemption.
Park board members mentioned several reasons for not supporting the exemption. The district needs revenue to operate and maintain parks. The MUPTE may help make the project pencil out better for investors, but park board member Nathan Hovekamp said he was very uncomfortable with using public money to help make a project more profitable for private investors. Board members also were uncertain about how many MUPTE applications the board would face in the future. The park district does invest about $1 million a year to help low-income families access park services.
Board members Hovekamp, Jodie Barram and Donna Owens voted against granting the exemption. Board Chair Deb Schoen voted for it. Zavier Borja was not there for the vote.
This was business as usual for the park board: Fiercely protect the district’s future. Protect its income.
But for Oregon to reach Kotek’s goal of 36,000 new homes a year, we are not going to get there with business as usual.
Deschutes County commissioners are scheduled to review possible approval of this MUPTE on April 12, Bend-La Pine Schools on May 9 and the Bend City Council on May 17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.