Disappointed by legislative inaction on climate change, the governor used executive authority to attempt to regulate carbon emissions.
That could be said of Oregon Gov. Kate Brown in 2020 and also of Washington Gov. Jay Inslee in 2015. It’s not an apples-to-apples comparison. So we can tell you right now that what happened in Washington will not be the same as what might happen in Oregon. But it’s certainly worth examining to see what might be learned.
In 2008, the Washington Legislature took direct action on climate change, setting up a timeline for targets to reduce emissions. But in 2009 and 2015, bills that would have used regulation to further reduce greenhouse gases failed to move forward.
You may remember Inslee made a recent, now-abandoned run for president on a climate change platform. He had that same commitment to climate change action in 2105. So when the 2015 bill failed, he asked that state’s Department of Ecology to use its existing authority under the law to curb emissions. It included petroleum producers and importers and natural gas distributors. Guess what happened. The state department created rules to follow Inslee’s order. Industry groups sued to block it.
The ecology department acknowledged that the regulated businesses sell products and “do not control the amount of fuel or gas burned.” They could not directly control emissions. The Washington State Supreme Court ruled in January that state law limited the applicability of emissions standards to the parts of that applied to actual emitters.
“The issue is not whether man-made climate change is real — it is,” the court ruled. “Nor is the issue whether dramatic steps are needed to curb the worst effects of climate change — they are. Instead, this case asks whether the Washington Clean Air Act, grants Ecology the broad authority to establish and enforce greenhouse gas emission standards for businesses and utilities that do not directly emit greenhouse gases, but whose products ultimately do. Ecology claimed and exercised such authority in promulgating the challenged clean air rule. … We invalidate the rule … while recognizing that Ecology may continue to enforce the Rule in its authorized applications to actual emitters.”
Does that decision predict what will play out in Oregon? Certainly not. But it would be no surprise if Oregon officials try to use the limits of their statutory authority and industry groups or others will then sue to halt Gov. Brown’s efforts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.