We don’t know about you but understanding Oregon’s shortfall in funding for the retirement system for public employees is demanding. If PERS is in the headline, better fill up the coffee cup.
The size of the shortfall alone is intimidating: $24.5 billion. But surely our state government has a plan to conquer it, right?
Don’t be so sure. In fact, the latest reforms passed by the Legislature, as admirable as they were, are limited. Most of the benefit actually came from the state extending the time to pay it off by 10 years.
On Friday, the state board in charge of managing PERS met. It got less than encouraging news, as reported by The Oregonian’s Ted Sickinger. Investments are suffering in the pandemic economy, of course. Private equity and real estate holdings are going to follow the trajectory of other investments. And in part because of those changes, the long-term projection of PERS investments has ticked down from 7.3% to 7.1%.
Such a small change may not seem substantial, but when you are dealing with billions, it is. If things stay as they are, the state’s unfunded liability would shoot up to $32 billion from $24.5 billion. And it means schools and other public employers will have to spend more of their budgets on retirement for their employees because state investments aren’t performing well enough to pay those benefits.
Of course, things don’t stay as they are. The economy has proven to be full of surprises. There’s also a court challenge to some of the Legislature’s reforms. But what is constant is the need for Oregon lawmakers to talk about what they are going to do about it. So if you get a chance to ask lawmakers running on the ballot this November, ask them what, if anything, they would like to do about PERS.
