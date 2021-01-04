Stand-up paddleboarding is a great way to enjoy Central Oregon’s waterways. Staying up might be a challenge at first, but it’s doable. It’s good exercise, and, as they say, you get to stand on water.
Some stand-up paddleboarders use a leash to tether themselves to their boards. The Oregon State Marine Board has come out with a warning about that.
“There have been four, really tragic fatalities in recent years where a person, otherwise well outfitted, died because their leash to the SUP became entangled in brush or other debris on area rivers,” said Randy Henry, Boating Safety Program Manager for the board. “Most ankle leashes used by SUP users are not designed for quick release. If you get it tangled on rocks or downed trees, the leash will hold you underwater.”
It’s less of an issue on the water of a slow-moving lake. But on a river, it could be a problem. So get a quick -release leash, that’s easy to reach — attached to your waist or life jacket. And please do wear a life jacket, too.
