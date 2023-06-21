At least three things are alarming about the verdict in the PacifiCorp case related to damage from the 2020 wildfires in Oregon.
A jury found PacifiCorp to be negligent for causing some of the fires.
PacifiCorp, the owner of Pacific Power, has taken action that may mean billing customers for the company’s negligence.
And of course, there has to be some worry of what toll millions in damages from this case may have on the utility. This is not the only lawsuit PacifiCorp faces in Oregon and California related to the 2020 wildfires. In filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, PacifiCorp noted it faces lawsuits and complaints asserting the company is responsible for claims exceeding about $8 billion.
The Oregon wildfire case is not over. PacifiCorp has already announced plans to appeal. Company officials declined to speak to us on the record, though, they did help us understand what was going on and referred us to written statements.
The most difficult part for us is understanding the logic of possibly compelling customers to pay through increased rates for what may be found to be negligent actions of the company. It doesn’t fit our concept of justice.
That money or a share of it could come instead from shareholders. It might come from insurance. PacifiCorp does not have to disclose what other options it has, because it is a private company.
To be clear, the company has not requested that customers pay for its alleged negligence. The company has made the request to enable it to possibly do that. “This is a backstop to preserve our ability to take action in the event there is impact to the financial stability of the company,” the company said in a statement. The Oregon Public Utility Commission will make a decision based on the request.
The moral may be: Install solar on your roof, if you can.
Crook County School Board could not fill a vacant position after newly elected member Cheyenne Edgerly and three applicants for the spot were granted a restraining order to temporarily halt the action Monday night.
