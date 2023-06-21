Oregon-Wildfire-Utility Trial Impact

A trike stands near the burnt remains of a building destroyed by a wildfire near the Lake Detroit Market in Detroit, Oregon Sept. 11, 2020. 

 Mark Ylen/Albany Democrat-Herald

At least three things are alarming about the verdict in the PacifiCorp case related to damage from the 2020 wildfires in Oregon.

A jury found PacifiCorp to be negligent for causing some of the fires.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.