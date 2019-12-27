The Owyhee Canyonlands are getting a second chance at more protection. And this time Oregon Sens. Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden, both Democrats, have put forward a bill that may get broader support in Malheur County.

The Owyhee is remote, rugged and beautiful. Conservationists failed to convince President Obama to declare more than 2 million acres near the Oregon/Idaho border — as a national monument before he left office.

The conservationists were not going to give up. Members of the local community, researchers, conservationists, Merkley, Wyden and more worked in collaboration to come up with a new 1-million-acre effort.

There are still, of course, questions any time the federal government aims to put more protection on land. Ranchers need to understand what the wilderness designation will mean for them. They have been able to graze their cattle on the federal land within the proposed boundaries. It would be no small economic impact to yank that away. Despite assurances, concern about grazing was one reason why so many in nearby Malheur County didn’t want the Obama-era national monument designation.

This time round the Oregon Cattlemen’s Association’s Public Lands Committee and the national Public Lands Council have said they won’t try to stop the wilderness designation. One reason: Some grazing would be allowed to continue. Existing roads would also be maintained. That sounds good. There are still some questions about water rights, hunting and fishing.

Anything that isn’t spelled out clearly in the bill can cause trouble. Just look at how there were fights between the federal government and ranchers over fencing on Steens Mountain. Years after the parties involved thought they understood what the Steens agreement meant, there were very different interpretations of who should pay for fencing.

We don’t know what will happen to this bill in Congress in 2020. At least, it’s likely to be less controversial than impeachment.