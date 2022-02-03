Jed Harris reflected when he was installing windows in the Deschutes County Courthouse recently. The last time he had been in the building he was in shackles.
Harris is from Sisters. He sold heroin. He got arrested. He had no other prior arrests and was released.
He didn’t take that moment in 2018 to turn his life around. He tried to cash some stolen checks and did some other things. He got arrested again.
Drug tests to prove he was staying straight? He would fail them. “I didn’t want to be told not to use drugs any more,” he said.
He went in and out of drug treatment. Once after he had been clean for months, he told himself he could use just one more time. That turned into months of drug abuse.
But he had three things going for him. There was him. Who he wanted to be. Who he didn’t want to be.
He had a girlfriend. She was pregnant. If he kept messing up, she told him he would play no part in the baby’s life.
And he had Deschutes County’s justice reinvestment program. That state-funded program aims to reduce the number of people in prison, reduce recidivism and keep the community safe.
The program looks for people who with more supervision and support could change. They screen people with cases of property crimes or drug offenses. Candidates are selected who would get probation instead of prison or be let out slightly early from prison.
The county’s judges, district attorney’s office, parole and probation and the jail work together on it. Deschutes County Community Justice Director Deevy Holcomb said the Bethlehem Inn has been a great partner in finding housing for participants. The state pays the county about $1.5 million every two years to run the program.
Mandy Gautney, Harris’ probation officer, told us one of the program’s keys is she has more authority within it to recommend things, such as not associating with certain individuals. There is drug treatment and therapy sessions. She also writes down a cost benefit analysis for clients laying out their future. What are their goals? Who do they want to be? Do crimes or substance abuse help them get there?
A critical piece is the stick hanging over clients, Gautney said. In the case of Harris, it was a sentence of 36 months. Succeed in the program or get that outcome. It’s often not enough to insist people go through drug treatment. There needs to be consequences for not changing.
The program has led to about a 26% decline in prison utilization for men and a 34% reduction for women. Recidivism — defined as no new incarceration in three years — is also down by a handful of percent.
The program isn’t perfect. Untreated substance abuse can be the undoing. And sometimes people are so entrenched with abuse, trauma and past bad choices that it is a huge lift for them to remake their lives by changing their peers, their leisure, their housing and maybe even avoid their own family.
Harris, 29, now has a job as a glazier, a window installer. He just bought a house. His girlfriend is now his fiancee. Right before we talked to him, he was on the phone looking into getting a dog.
Not every person in the program will follow the arc that Jed Harris has so far. He told us people are different. What worked for him, wouldn’t work for everyone. He hoped people understand, though, the stereotype is wrong that every addict is a bad person. They might have made bad choices. With the right help, many can change.
The drug court programs could be very helpful to drug attic’s and simply couldn’t stop using. But as you say there needed to be a stick over their head threatening them with jail if they continue to abuse heroin or meth.
With Measure 110, expect drug courts to dry up and blow away and most programs that try to leverage sobriety by threatening possible jail or simply impossible with the new law.
