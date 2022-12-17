The normal in child care in Oregon is that it is too expensive. The normal in Oregon is that there are not enough child care slots available.
Oregon State University-Cascades Campus aimed to create a better normal. The state chipped in $1 million. Deschutes County chipped in $1 million.
There was a lot of hope.
But luring people into a job in child care is already a challenge because other careers can be more lucrative. Housing is expensive in Bend. Those problems affect any new child care operation in the region.
With what OSU-Cascades is aiming at, a top-end early learning center, it has discovered it would have to charge so much tuition for spaces that it would likely price itself right out of the market.
It doesn’t mean the idea is dead. Not at all. Andrew Ketsdever, interim vice president at OSU-Cascades told us the university is hoping to get access to state or federal funding or donations to make the project pencil out.
OSU-Cascades operates a child care now. It’s for about 30 children from infants to preschool. The students are divided up about a third, a third, a third among children of OSU-Cascades students and staff, Central Oregon Community College students and staff and children of people from the community.
It’s not cheap. For full-time care Monday through Friday, it is $1,200 a month for children aged 36-72 months, $1,800 a month for children aged 24-35 months and children aged 3-23 months are $2,100 a month.
The calculation is for the new, early learning center it would have to cost about $585 a month more per child. It’s doubtful that many parents would be able to afford that.
The reason for the additional cost is because it would be much more. There would be expert instruction and carefully curated curriculum. And there would be training for new child care professionals to learn their craft — all in a high-end facility.
Construction costs have gone up everywhere and so now the school figures it is maybe $750,000-$1 million short to build the building. And that does not include the ongoing operational costs. OSU has excellent benefits. Additional instructors will be OSU employees. That adds to those operational costs.
The hope is the new facility would house 80 students, including taking in the existing 30 child care slots. So the net gain is 50 slots. And the net gain is also the training to raise the level of child care professionals who go through it.
Ketsdever told us OSU is looking at all its options to make the early learning center a success. The university is not going to be able to do it by itself.
Can you help?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.