The board that sets state policy for higher education has many weighty topics on its agenda for its Thursday meeting. A key one for Central Oregon is missing.
The Higher Education Coordinating Commission is scheduled to discuss:
How easily credits can transfer between community colleges and other colleges and universities.
How much control the commission has over public universities.
Who should be eligible for in-state tuition.
Where is a discussion about how the commission prioritizes funding for construction at Oregon’s colleges and universities?
Oregon State University-Cascades Campus lost out on funding, because the commission’s scoring system ranked its proposed health and recreation center near the bottom. The scoring system sure looks to us like it is weighted to fund long-time campuses, not new campuses — OSU-Cascades.
The commission should be taking up this topic. When is that going to happen? Who is going to make it happen?
