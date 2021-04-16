If you have a few minutes this weekend, future college students from Central Oregon and elsewhere could use your help.
Want them to have a great place to go to a 4-year college right here? They have that in OSU-Cascades. But there’s a big difference between getting to college and succeeding in college and going on to get a job.
That’s where the plans for OSU-Cascades’ student success center comes in. Gov. Kate Brown threw her support behind it. Local legislators are behind it. But money for it is not in the bill that matters, Senate Bill 5505.
That doesn’t mean it won’t be there. To ensure it is added in and stays there, legislators in Salem need to know the people of Central Oregon support their campus.
Don’t take it for granted.
One legislator tried earlier this session to hamstring the potential of OSU-Cascades by severing its connection to OSU. Staff and students would get no say as their school would be transformed into something else, and they would be switched. The new school would have been forbidden from offering anything more than a master’s degree. That bill died, though that attitude toward this campus can’t be allowed to take hold.
What the student success center will offer is the kinds of services that can have students’ backs and help show them the way forward. It will be the home of academic and career advising, tutoring, support for veterans and the very important personal counseling and counseling about how to pay for school. It’s where students will be able to go for internships, to find out about recreation programs and student organizations. There will also be a multicultural center. Don’t discount the importance of that to help ensure all students feel welcome.
Our first thought — and maybe yours — was: Why does the campus need a new building for that? The answer: growth. Unlike almost every other higher education institution in the country, OSU-Cascades is seeing solid, sustained increased enrollment. There’s student demand. Everything is getting more crowded. If local students want a local opportunity to go to college, they should have one. If students from outside the area and outside the state want to lift up themselves and learn in Central Oregon, let’s get behind that.
The cost will be some $13.8 million. That has already been matched by student contributions of $5 million. That’s right, students voted to increase fees on themselves to raise $5 million for a campus building. Surely, it’s an impressive statement about how students feel about their school.
So if you have a moment take some time this weekend and send off an email to a member of the Ways and Means Committee tinyurl.com/waysandm or the Joint Subcommittee on Capital Construction tinyurl.com/subcomcap and tell them to put the money for the OSU-Cascades Student Success Center in SB 5505. There is a much easier way, but it will likely look like a form letter. That’s by going to beav.es/J9C .
