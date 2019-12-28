Contractors working at OSU-Cascades have drilled down more than 500 feet on campus and found — geothermal energy can likely be used to heat and cool campus buildings.

It’s part of the admirable effort by the campus to reach its goal of net zero energy. And it could teach us all something about the relative costs and benefits of renewable energy.

Net zero energy means that over the course of a year all the energy needed for the campus will be generated on campus. It doesn’t mean that the campus will be an energy island with nothing coming in. It will still need to bring in energy on some days, especially when the sun is not shining.

How will the campus get there? Solar. A lot of solar. Expect to see solar on any building rooftops. Also, in the northwest corner of the campus, there may well a couple football-sized fields of solar panels.

Then there’s the geothermal component. Basically, drilling the test well was to give some idea what kind of geothermal would be feasible. Determining the soil type and how well it conducts heat are important to figure out.

Geothermal typically works by circulating water through buildings to heat and cool them through a looped piping system that goes underground. There are different variations beyond that. Some use a more vertical system of underground pipes. Some are horizontal. Some take advantage of an aquifer or other body of water. At OSU-Cascades, the aquifer was located about 100 feet down. No decision has been made about what kind of system will be used at OSU-Cascades. That will likely be done over the next few months, according to Steve Pitman, director of facilities and operations at OSU-Cascades.

At first, the new academic building being constructed will be the only one using geothermal. That will likely be expanded. The upfront capital costs of geothermal can be daunting. It will be $1 million to $2 million at OSU-Cascades, Pitman estimated. Maintenance costs of piping and pumps can also be significant.

There are also big pluses. Geothermal is clean. It is available 24 hours per day. And the energy costs are zero.

Once the system is up and running at OSU-Cascades it would be intriguing for the university and to analyze it. Tell the public how those benefits and the system’s actual costs stand up against a model of heating and cooling the building with electricity or natural gas. That would be a valuable lesson the campus could teach its community.