It’s a bill that would put a tax on phone lines and other communications services of 50 cents a month. It would be like the $1.27 monthly tax people pay for 911. The new money would go to bolster suicide prevention in Oregon.
Democrats have been supportive. Republicans have not. Republicans have talked about looking for alternative funding. Passing a new tax takes a three-fifths majority of the Legislature and Democrats don’t have that.
Oregon has a new 988 suicide and crisis lifeline that launched in July 2022. It’s like dialing 911 but for suicide prevention. It’s available 24-7. Trained people are waiting to help people in suicide crisis and with substance use. You can call 988. You can text 988. You can chat online at 988lifeline.org. Except for the chat, it’s available in English and in Spanish and there are other interpretation services.
911 sends help to people. 988 is about counseling and — it works. “In Oregon, 988 resolves or de-escalates nearly 97% of calls over the phone,” the state of Oregon says.
The Legislature funded 988 with enough to get the program started. It needs money to keep it going.
The plan is that the 50 cent tax would be enough not only to keep 988 running but also support mobile crisis teams that can respond in person. Police respond to suicide calls and people in substance abuse crisis. They do their best. But it would be better to have trained crisis counselors able to respond in more instances across the state.
The bill, of course, creates a new tax when many Oregonians are struggling with inflation.
The most important thing is to ensure 988 is able to continue in Oregon to improve the ability of the state to respond. This bill does not have to be the answer. There does need to be an answer.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The city is mulling a transportation utility fee, a seasonal fuel tax and/or a targeted sales tax on food and beverage sales to cover transportaiton costs, repairs. You can respond directly to the city at council@bendoregon.gov. See our editorial at https://bendbulletin.us/3n5cACr
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.