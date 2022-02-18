Public defenders have continued to point out that the state does not have enough public defenders to meet the caseload. The American Bar Association says the state has only one-third of public defenders it needs. Some people charged with crimes in Oregon are having to face those charges without a public defender.
Just because a person is charged with a crime doesn’t mean he or she is guilty. People who have less money are more likely to end up without being able to afford a lawyer. When there aren’t enough public defenders, crime victims can have to wait longer for resolution. And if all that isn’t enough to make you think something needs to be done, people who are charged with crimes are entitled to representation under the constitution.
There is a plan in Oregon to spend $12.8 million through 2023. That might pay for 36 full-time public defenders and other needed staff. It would be targeted to the counties where the help is needed most.
That is a needed emergency fix. But Oregon needs to do more. If the pay continues to be relatively low compared with other jobs lawyers can take, if the caseloads continue to be so high, the situation in the state isn’t going to improve.
One bill in the Legislature may help, House Bill 4007. It would create a loan payment assistance program for public defenders.
Law school is not cheap. Public defenders could qualify under the bill for help for loan repayment if they serve three years. They would be eligible to receive $25,000 a year “for each 12 months of service as a public defense attorney. The program may provide forgivable loans to a public defense attorney up to a total of $200,000.” The program would be run by the Oregon State Bar and the Bar would have to make reports to the Legislature about how the program is working.
This loan assistance program isn’t going to solve all the problems with public defense in Oregon. It is a start.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.