For the month of December, more than 60 people in Oregon charged with crimes didn’t have a defense attorney, as reported by Oregon PublicBroadcasting.
The constitutional guarantee of effective representation has fallen short. Is that to be the Oregon way of justice? Are our legislators and governor going to allow that? They have allowed it to get where it is now.
Some people go to law school intent on being a public defender. It’s their calling. But weighed against the pay and against the workload, they exit.
Oregon has tried some reforms. It put caps on the numbers of cases full-time public defense attorneys could take — 460 misdemeanors or 168 felonies a year. Even those limits could make it impossible for a public defender to do a good job. Clients suffer. Low-income people will almost certainly suffer disproportionately.
Remember, public defenders don’t represent criminals. They represent people who have been charged with crimes. It’s representation people are entitled to but Oregon is failing to provide.
What will our Legislature and Gov. Kate Brown do? What do the candidates running for the Legislature or governor say they will do?
