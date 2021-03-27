The cost of health care is growing faster than the wages of Oregonians. Deductibles and premiums keep climbing and household income is not keeping up.
What should Oregon do? A state committee is working right now on putting a lid on the growth in health care costs. It meets again Monday.
Under the plan, Oregon would set a health care cost growth target. Insurance and provider cost growth would be compared to the target and reported to the public. If costs exceed the target, insurers and providers would have to improve or would get punished. The proposed target is 3.4% through 2025 and then 3% until 2030.
How Oregon executes this plan raises many fascinating questions that we don’t have room to discuss in this short editorial. One issue that got our attention is punishment for those who exceed the cap or refuse to participate. The plan is for a “meaningful financial penalty” to be made with concern for the financial solvency of the business. But “others felt that there should be no guarantee that ‘flagrant offenders’ who continue to exceed the cost growth target should remain in business.”
What will that mean for the idea of profit? What will it mean for the quality of care, availability of care, options for care? We don’t mean to suggest the committee isn’t thinking about those things, too. But does it assign them the same priority as you do? Read more at tinyurl.com/theoregoncap.
