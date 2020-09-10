Mental health conditions are more common than breast cancer, diabetes or heart disease. Mental health is community health. And the question state policymakers must continue to ask is if the state is doing enough to improve mental health care.
The answer from a new state audit is, in short, no. “Oregon’s behavioral health system for children is in crisis and is failing to serve children, youth, and families,” the audit says.
State officials have known it’s a problem. Reports going back some 19 years identified it. And the state does spend billions on it — the Oregon Health Authority will spend $3.2 billion on behavioral health for 2019-2021.
The audit’s five key findings are decidedly frustrating:
1. There’s a lack of data to identify where the problems are.
2. Workforce shortages are chronic.
3. State statutes have fragmented delivery.
4. The Oregon Health Authority inadequately monitors how the money is disbursed to counties.
5. There’s been a lack of consistent leadership in the agency.
Those are problems the Oregon Health Authority isn’t going to ignore. It wants to work on solutions. It agreed with every recommendation for improvement made by auditors. All 22.
“The failures of our behavioral health system to meet the needs of the people of Oregon come at devastating human and financial cost,” wrote Steve Allen, the state’s behavioral health director. “These impacts are even worse for our communities of color because they experience an even deeper chasm between what they need and what there is. The Oregon Health Authority welcomes the Secretary of State’s recommendations.”
The Oregon Secretary of State’s auditing division routinely checks back with state agencies k,to see if recommendations are actually accomplished. We certainly urge them to do so here.
In some areas of mental health, Oregon has been a leader. Eugene’s mental health response system is a national model for responding to 911 calls.
Statewide mental health is a bigger challenge. But Oregon must do a better job of meeting it.
