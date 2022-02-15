State Rep. Jack Zika, R-Redmond, was told Monday that Oregon’s land use system works. It protects the state from sprawl. It protects the state’s natural beauty and environment. It protects agricultural land.
Zika insisted that housing prices driven up by land use laws are creating serious problems in Central Oregon.
“We can’t recruit police. We can’t recruit fire. We can’t recruit teachers,” Zika said during a House Committee on Housing meeting. “You can’t sit here and say it is working when it is not.”
Zika’s House Bill 4118 was the reason for the discussion. It would allow cities to expand their urban growth boundaries into areas designated for future growth if the expansion is for workforce housing or some commercial development. The bill is more complicated than that one sentence summary, but that’s the idea. It could give a city like Bend more flexibility under the state’s land use laws. Is that a solution or a bad idea?
The bill received opposition from where you might expect, 1000 Friends of Oregon, Central Oregon LandWatch and others. The League of Women Voters and the Oregon Farm Bureau also opposed it. Some cities, Metro and Hillsboro, came out against it.
Oregon Realtors supported it, as well as the Oregon Property Owners Association and apparently some cities.
The bill was heavily rewritten in a proposed amendment to create, instead a state task force on “Barriers to Housing, Industrial and Manufacturing Development.” That won over some of the opponents. But that got criticism, too, for having too many people on the task force — 31 — or having the wrong mix of representation.
We don’t want to guess what will become of the bill. But if the Legislature is going to try to make this bill work, what is it going to do?
The Department of Land Conservation and Development and the Oregon Housing and Community Services Department are working on developing an analysis of the state’s housing needs. They are supposed to make some legislative recommendations before the 2023 session. That sounds encouraging. And more locally, the Bend Chamber of Commerce will be trying to come up with some ideas for the 2023 session after hosting a summit this spring.
Will the Legislature take action then or just let another year go by?
