Oregon’s housing crisis could rot the state’s future. When people can’t afford to live here, they will leave and others may not come.
Most places in the state, housing prices are beating previous peak prices. That’s even when you look at real dollars, stripping out inflation.
Another way to look at it isn’t much better — the average monthly mortgage as a share of the average wage. Those percentages are not as bad as when Oregon lurched into the Great Recession. They are still not good. In Bend for instance, just a couple years ago in the first quarter of 2020, the average monthly mortgage was running about 37% of the average wage. In the first quarter of 2022, it was 59%.
The numbers are from testimony given this week to the Legislature. Maybe they aren’t necessary. We all know it is bad. They do reinforce it.
Oregon will need some 584,000 new homes over the next 20 years, according to an analysis prepared for the state. More housing is needed across all price points. About half those homes will be needed for people making less than the state’s median income.
To get there, builders would need to build about 30,000 new homes a year, which is about double what they have been doing.
Some Oregon builders criticize land use appeals and NIMBYism. They say they need more land to build on. They would like state, city and county governments to look harder at administrative policies and make it easier and quicker to get approvals.
State agencies are directed to come up with proposals for legislative solutions by the end of this year. The state is already moving toward new rules to require more dense development. And Bend seems on track to implement some new tax credits to encourage housing. We haven’t heard much, though, about state efforts to make it easier to build on more land.
