Hospitals across Oregon may have returned closer to pre-pandemic patient revenue. But if it was a revenues/costs race, the costs are winning.

It isn’t just St. Charles Health System that has been suffering from financial troubles. The combined operating margin of Oregon’s hospitals dove by about 302% for the first part of 2022. The culprit is largely increasing payroll costs. The squeeze put on hospitals can mean patient care could suffer.

