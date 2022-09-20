Hospitals across Oregon may have returned closer to pre-pandemic patient revenue. But if it was a revenues/costs race, the costs are winning.
It isn’t just St. Charles Health System that has been suffering from financial troubles. The combined operating margin of Oregon’s hospitals dove by about 302% for the first part of 2022. The culprit is largely increasing payroll costs. The squeeze put on hospitals can mean patient care could suffer.
The federal government helped prop up nurse staffing agency contracts until recently because of the pandemic. That money is no longer available.
The state of Oregon may step in. One request from the Oregon Health Authority is for the state to allocate just over $9 million from the general fund budget and to increase the limit of the federal funds the agency may spend by another $2 million.
The way that money would be spent is important. The bulk of it would go to pay nurse staffing agencies for contract nurses, not permanent nursing employees for hospitals.
When the money runs out, what will hospitals be forced to do? The temporary fix is not going to add a lot of certainty for nurses, hospitals or patients. And Oregon’s and the nation’s nursing shortage is not going to be over in six months.
If the state continues to pick up the tab, for say all of 2023-2025, the bill may come to $28 million, not accounting for inflation. Maybe that is worth it. It is a lot more money.
And if the state invests this money in paying for nursing staffing agency contracts, isn’t the state just creating a perverse incentive? More nurses may shift to contractual employment with staffing agencies. Hiring nurses to work directly for hospitals is less expensive.
Maybe this is just the kind of thing that Oregon has to do now. But what are legislators going to do to push the state to find more permanent solutions?
Legislators on the Joint Subcommittee on Human Services are scheduled to discuss this issue on Wednesday. You can find more information here: tinyurl.com/ORhospitalmoney.
