Here’s a thought for the coming new year: This should be a year of success in protecting the state’s most vulnerable children.
By the time a child is in the state’s child welfare system, the child has already been failed. And in some ways, Oregon’s foster care system continues to fail them.
The average wait time when someone calls at the Oregon Child Abuse Hotline was 21 minutes in October. We hope everyone who had something to report stayed on the line for that long. While most calls to the hotline over a roughly similar time period did not result in an allegation of abuse or neglect, 22% did.
One of the most important roles of child welfare services is protecting a child who has already suffered abuse from more abuse. That is measured with something called the recurrence of abuse rate. The national standard is just over 9%. Oregon’s rate was nearly 11% in October.
The state released a scathing audit almost four years ago of Oregon’s child welfare system, “Foster Care in Oregon: Chronic management failures and high caseloads.” Child care workers were overwhelmed and burning out. There weren’t enough foster homes. Children with some of the highest needs were being sent to out-of-state facilities with insufficient oversight. And there was more.
Gov. Kate Brown was challenged for not acting soon enough or not doing enough. And there may be some truth to that. But, remember, as an attorney she represented foster children. She does know the issue. And she did take action: She appointed an oversight board to provide closer monitoring and direction for the agency. She and the Legislature found money to hire more child care workers. She urged the agency to find more foster homes.
Brown also did something that has proven a useful tool to evaluate the performance of Oregon’s foster care system. She requested that the agency send her a report every month showing how it is doing. That report for November is the source of the numbers we listed at the beginning.
The November report also did show some improvement. The number of children in foster care has generally been in decline. The state also has been criticized in the past for its use of temporary lodging for foster children, rather than being able to swiftly find a more permanent and stable option. The number of times the state had to put children in temporary lodging was relatively low in October, only 11 children.
The numbers tell a story of how well your state is doing in protecting children from abusive or dangerously neglectful homes. Maybe in the new year, Oregonians should put pressure on Gov. Brown and our legislators to demand better. We plan to follow up tomorrow with stories of just how harrowing the need to protect these children can be.
