The headline in the Salem Statesman Journal summed it up very well: “Oregon got money to upgrade its unemployment system 13 years ago. It’s still not done”
In fact, the article goes on to say, it may be another 2 years before the state’s computer system for unemployment insurance and distributing those benefits is completed.
Why is this taking so long?
It was no secret that the antiquated system was causing problems, even without a pandemic. That’s why money was authorized to upgrade it years ago. Auditors called out problems in the upgrade in 2012 and again in 2015. The department didn’t even start hiring a vendor for the project until 2020. And another vendor the state hired to monitor the project says the project’s health is in the “yellow.”
State Sen. Tim Knopp, R-Bend, is actually now on an oversight panel for the project. Oregonians deserve better than a 15-year wait for improvement. Let’s hope Knopp and other legislators keep it on track.
