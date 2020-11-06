The lawmakers, lobbyists and insiders in Salem know how to kill bills. Pressure can be put on supporters to undermine a bill. And a bill can be saddled with perplexing costs at the last minute.
House Bill 2431 got a heavy dose of both in 2019. It was about increasing transparency in Oregon government. It had bipartisan support. It was submitted at the request of the state’s Public Records Advisory Council. And it was killed.
The bill would have given the public a clearer picture of how state agencies handle public records requests. It required all state agencies to report the number of public records requests they get, the number of requests not completed after 60 days, the number of requests for fee waivers and more.
Not an outrageous request, right? Some agencies are already extremely forthcoming about such matters. Gov. Kate Brown is a good model. Her office posts a log on its website of public records requests so everyone can see what is being requested, what is released and how long it takes. For instance, The Bulletin and The Oregonian made similar requests about two weeks ago to see information shared in the closed-door discussions to decide the metrics for school reopening. We are still waiting.
As for HB 2431, it died in committee. Misha Isaak, Gov. Kate Brown’s general counsel at the time, tried to undermine the bill. He put pressure on Ginger McCall, who was the state’s public records advocate at the time, to stop it. McCall wrote in contemporaneous notes: “Misha conveyed to me … the (public records) council … had put the governor in an awkward position of having to potentially oppose bills herself instead of relying on stakeholders and lobbyists for cities, counties and special districts to oppose the bills.” The governor’s office initially denied what McCall said was true. Then Gov. Brown said McCall’s allegation was a surprise to her.
What actually sunk the bill were the costs initially assigned to it. The Oregon Department of Human Services claimed it would cost the agency $180,000 to comply with the requirements. Really? That much? No. DHS later revised the cost to zero. But the damage was done and the bill was stuck in committee at the end of the session.
Did the bill come back in 2020? No. Will it come back in 2021? We shall see.
We requested the latest draft of the report the Public Records Advisory Council plans to submit to the 2021 Legislature. HB 2431 is mentioned, but there is no reference to trying to pass similar legislation again. While Oregon’s leaders say they believe in transparency, the last thing Oregonians get is proof of just how transparent state government is.
