Just a few days ago we wrote about how police officers in Portland were covering up their names on their uniforms with their badge numbers. It’s an authorized policy by the police department.
But it may create problems for police accountability. It can make it more difficult to find out who an officer is, if someone wants to challenge the way he or she was treated by police. A lawyer in Portland found it impossible to find out the name of an officer through a public records request based on the officer’s identification number, as the Willamette Week reported.
We need to be clear about two things: The incident was apparently still going to be investigated based only on the identification number. And police officers also have a concern that people will take an officer’s name and use it to place personal information about officers online.
Oregon legislators plan to take up a discussion of this issue this week. A proposed bill would require officers’ names to be clearly displayed on their uniforms, as long as an officer was not working undercover. The bill proposes other requirements, including that an officer not be permitted to wear black or dark blue clothing unless the officer is “participating in a special weapons and tactics (SWAT) team or correctional emergency response team (CERT).” And there’s a requirement in the proposal for police vehicles to be required to have a clear identification number, once again as long as they are not being used in an undercover operation.
The bill is just being discussed at this point. But Oregonians do need to have ways to hold police accountable. That starts with being able to easily identify who an officer is.
