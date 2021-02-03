The new model for Oregon’s vaccination policy is a dose of secrecy. The Oregon Health Authority cut the public off from Tuesday’s meeting of the Vaccine Advisory Committee.
The committee has made recommendations about who should get the vaccine next. It’s a critical question. The public has a right to know what it decided and how it made those decisions.
Every meeting of the committee has been streamed live to the public. Agendas, public comments, background materials and recordings have all been available. Not Tuesday’s meeting.
Why?
The committee “has completed its official duties and fulfilled its purpose of making recommendations” about vaccination order to the Oregon Health Authority, spokesman Rudy Owens said in an email to The Oregonian on Tuesday. “OHA is now working on planning for implementation of the committee’s recommendations. OHA will conduct an evaluation with VAC members of the committee process.”
That’s one way to spin it. Another would be that a committee that is recommending state policy is holding another meeting and we don’t want the public to see what it is doing.
The recommendation that the committee made was that the state should next vaccinate people with underlying health conditions, front-line workers, people in jail or prison and seniors and low-income people in group housing.
But if you watched the committee’s meetings that were accessible to the public you will know that there was considerable, polite friction about the recommendation. For instance, several members of the committee emphasized again and again that Oregon must do more to address health equity for communities of color. In the end, the committee’s recommendation made no specific request to prioritize vaccinations for communities of color.
We would sure like to know what the committee discussed Tuesday. What is an evaluation of “the committee process?” Did committee members backtrack on their recommendation or express doubts about how they arrived at it? Oregonians will not know.
This is the second dose of secrecy that OHA has pulled on Oregonians in just a few weeks. It had decided it would stop releasing basic information about each person killed by COVID-19. It was too much work, OHA said. Gov. Kate Brown formally backed the decision.
The timing seemed odd because it could obscure the outcome of Brown’s policy choice to vaccinate educators before educating more seniors. The new policy also seemed to devalue individual deaths, burying them in a lump of statistics. Brown ended up reversing the OHA decision — after news articles about it.
If Gov. Brown wants the public to trust the government’s decisions, she needs to compel OHA to prioritize transparency, not more secrecy.
