Smartphones have given almost everyone access to the internet. But there is still a digital divide in Oregon between people who have access to broadband at home and those that do not. The pandemic made the importance of broadband access all the more clear.
The Legislature passed a bill in 2020 to get at that issue, Senate Bill 1603. It put a surcharge on more communication services in Oregon to provide money for grants to expand rural broadband.
A meeting is scheduled this week for a state committee to develop how to distribute the money. Some of the issues include: What projects should be eligible? How will they be chosen? What should the grant recipients have to report? And what information submitted to the state should remain confidential?
Oregonians need to know this money is being spent well and delivering the expected results. We would like to see strong requirements for disclosure of what each dollar did in terms of adding capacity and bringing more people internet service and the quality of that service. If the past is any guide, there will be some tension over what should be disclosed and what should be considered “trade secrets.” The rules established by the state should make the intent clear that the goal is to ensure the public can know exactly what is happening to these dollars to narrow the digital divide.
