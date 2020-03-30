Many Oregonians are going to get the chance to pump their own gas, whether they really want to or not. State rules banning self-service gasoline pumping have been temporarily suspended.
It was an important move to ensure Oregonians could still get the gasoline they need when gas stations faced problems staffing the pumps. Some stations faced a loss of 50 % of their workforce, according to the state.
Pumping their own gas is something Oregonians can do. It’s not so difficult or dangerous. Would it be all that bad if such a change were to be made permanent? Try it and see.
