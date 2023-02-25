Oregonians can handle pumping their own gas. And there’s a bill in the Legislature again this session that would allow more people to do it.
House Bill 2426 basically allows self-service. Counties with less than 40,000 people could already have it. This expands that.
No, the price charged for self-service fuel and for having an attendant do the pumping could not be different. A proposed amendment to the bill also requires a station to “designate at least one person to provide attended service.” It’s not clear from our reading, though, if that person would have to be available whenever the store is open.
The availability of an attendant, spills and employment opportunities have been concerns of opponents to self-service gas in Oregon.
We believe Oregonians can handle this change. Let your legislator know what you think.
