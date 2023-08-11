Oregonians have to be able to count on what it says in the voters’ pamphlet about ballot measures.
We aren’t talking about the arguments in favor or against. Those aren’t checked for accuracy.
We are talking about the official summaries, what it says about the result of a “yes” vote, the result of a “no” vote, the explanatory statements.
When Oregonians voted on Measure 113 in 2023, the message was a yes vote would mean that a legislator with 10 unexcused absences from legislative floor sessions would disqualify that legislator “from holding office as legislator for term following the current term.” But the wording of Measure 113 itself said “for the term following the election after the member’s current term has expired.” The measure’s language could be taken to mean that people such as state Sen. Tim Knopp, R-Bend, and others who participated in the walkout this year could run next year, but not in 2028.
That’s one of the arguments Knopp is using to argue he should be able to run again next year. The other is that the measure is a violation of free speech protections.
Those questions will be settled in court. If the outcome is voters can’t trust how the state summarizes measures in the voters’ pamphlet, the pamphlet dies as being of much use.
