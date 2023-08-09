House Bill 3198 passed. It means more than $100 million will go to help districts make the switch to what the science says is the better way to teach reading.
Oregon can use the help. A third of Oregon students read at grade level in the fourth grade. Only a third.
There have been many trends and fads about what is the best way to teach kids to read. The science says start with kids sounding out words. That won’t strike many of you as novel. It is what has been found to work best.
Many districts, including Bend-La Pine, have already been incorporating what the science says about reading. The millions should help spread it across Oregon.
There were worries about HB 3198 before it passed. It might not be enough of an investment. And there also may not be enough control exerted by the state over how reading is taught in the schools.
The second issue — control — can be a sensitive one. Some people don’t want more state control of local school districts. But when the state took a hard look at its education system and how it could be improved, five risk areas were identified. They were: monitoring performance; transparency of results; scrutiny of spending; funding stability and clear enforceable district standards. There’s more detail about that here: tinyurl.com/ORimproveed.
If a school district is having great success with literacy, why mess with it? If it is not, and if it is not using the state’s literacy program, the state should be able to compel it to switch.
