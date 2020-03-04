The Oregon Department of Revenue will see its first income from the state’s new corporate activity tax in less than two months. Unfortunately some of the businesses that pay the tax will be losing money at the same time.
That’s a big problem with the tax, which the Oregon Legislature approved in 2019 in order to raise some $1 billion a year for the state’s new Student Success Fund. It is calculated on commercial activity, not profit.
Groceries are excluded, to be sure, so long as they’re the foods that can be purchased with Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits — no prepared foods, beer, vitamins or pizza by the slice. Medical care is excluded, too, but prescription drugs are not. And, if you’re a homebuilder, you’ll pay the so-called CAT on goods that have been taxed before as they move up the supply chain. In a state with already expensive housing, that makes little sense.
Worst, though, is the notion that a business that’s already hanging on by a thread should be subject to the CAT at all. True, businesses can deduct 35% of either their cost inputs (cost of direct materials, factory overhead and the like) or labor, but not both.
Unfortunately, that could mean that at least some businesses already on shaky ground could be tipped into insolvency and, ultimately, closure. And that, in turn, means people lose jobs and the businesses themselves, which were already paying some taxes in Oregon, pay no taxes at all.
A fix to some of the CAT’s problems were included in House Bill 4009, now before the current Legislature. The measure got through the House Revenue Committee, but it may not go anywhere, even if Republican lawmakers return to Salem in the next few hours. That’s unfortunate. The CAT needs work, and this year, at least, it’s not likely to get it.
