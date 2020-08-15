What happened to Karly Sheehan, of Corvallis, should never happen again. She was 3 when she died in June 2005. She died of injuries from her mother’s boyfriend, Shawn Field.
DHS and police had investigated suspicions that Karly was a victim of child abuse. They closed the case in December 2004 as unfounded. Pictures showing injuries to Karly were lost. A medical professional with specialized training in child abuse did not evaluate her injuries.
The Oregon Legislature took action in 2007. It passed House Bill 3328, unanimously. The law became known as Karly’s Law. The law has been tightened since then, but it basically has three requirements:
1. When conducting an investigation of a child who suffered suspicious physical injury, photographs must be taken immediately.
2. Teams that investigate child abuse must have a medical professional trained in child abuse who is regularly available.
3. Investigators who observe a child with suspicious physical injury must ensure that such a trained medical professional conducts a medical examination of a child within 48 hours.
That’s good. But it’s not good enough. The law must be followed. There needs to be money to ensure the investigations happen that way.
Across the state, child advocacy centers, such as the Kids Center in Bend, perform that and other work to protect children from all types of abuse. They are essential. They can’t just close because of the pandemic. Fundraising for most nonprofits has plummeted because of COVID-19. And child advocacy centers only ever got a fraction of the money they need to operate from the state, according to Becky Jones, state executive director for Oregon Child Abuse Solutions. State funding has covered about 17% of their costs, Jones said.
But just a few days ago, legislators stepped up with bipartisan approval of $1 million in additional funding to child advocacy centers. When you think about where the state and individuals can make smart investments to protect children and invest in Oregon’s future, it can be hard to do better than that.
The Kids Center website is an excellent place to start if you want more information, kidscenter.org. Another good place is the website for Oregon Child Abuse Solutions, oregoncas.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.