A bill in the Oregon Senate could essentially blind Oregonians to who works in government.
Senate Bill 550 requires every public employer to set up a system so employees can require their employer to use a unique identifier instead of the employee’s name in records. And then the public employer would be forbidden from disclosing or using the name of the employee in response to a public records request.
The bill is sponsored by state Sen. Chris Gorsek, D-Troutdale. His office did not respond to an email.
Gorsek is a former police officer. You may remember that last summer Portland Police officers covered their names on their uniforms with masking tape and replaced it with a number.
It was to protect them from people putting their personal information online.
To make widespread secrecy the rule in who works for government entities is an unsettling challenge to the ability of the public to hold their government accountable. This bill should not move forward.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.