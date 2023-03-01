We know the federal government is going to hand out billions to states that step up to build up the semiconductor industry in the United States.
We know that is important for jobs and for national security.
We know Oregon has missed on opportunities for citing large industrial operations because the land was not available.
We know the Oregon Legislature has before it plans to position Oregon to possibly earn some of those dollars in federal investment and stop missing major business opportunities.
And we know even if Oregon makes changes to make more land available and takes other steps, it might get zero from the Chips Act, as Mary Kyle McCurdy, deputy director of 1000 Friends of Oregon, has pointed out. She has argued Oregon should think about the long term and not be making immediate land use changes.
So what should Gov. Tina Kotek and the Oregon Legislature do?
Choice 1: Should it think about the long term and stop any immediate pursuit of Chips dollars? Stop any quick tinkering with the land use system?
Choice 2: Or should it step up and make changes that will help no matter what happens with the Chips dollars?
What do you think? First or second choice?
We think the second.
Dan Dias, the economic and community development director for the city of Hillsboro, said it well on Monday during testimony before the Legislature’s Joint Committee on Semiconductors.
“What I can speak most certainly to is if we do not take actions collectively to get these lands ready and of the scale and size needed and defined by this opportunity I can assure you that we will continue to miss out on opportunities…,” he said. “That is a known. That is a certain.”
