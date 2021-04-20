Oregon can’t understand how acute its homeless issue is without good information. The state does not even uniformly track how many homeless people die each year.
Senate Bill 850 sets out to change that. It has moved forward in the Legislature. It should become law.
The bill makes what seems like a relatively small change. It’s already state law that a report of death is required to include the person’s address at the time of death. The bill requires that the report for a person who was homeless state the person’s address as “domicile unknown.”
Most counties across the country do not track homeless deaths. Multnomah County was one of only 68 counties and cities in the United States that did, according to a 2020 study by the National Health Care for the Homeless Council.
Formally tracking the deaths more closely will get us a better understanding of how COVID has impacted the homeless, as the Oregon Law Center pointed out in its testimony on the bill. It will also enable Oregonians to see the impact of homelessness on the state’s mortality rates.
Jimmy Jones, the executive director of the Mid-Willamette Valley Community Action Agency of Salem, told legislators that “the average age of death in the Salem homeless community is just 52.” The homeless often have chronic and manageable conditions, but because they are homeless and have trouble getting access to treatment and shelter, they die.
Oregon should better track its homeless deaths. Pass SB 850.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.