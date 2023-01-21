Be bold. Think big. And we need to act swiftly.
Those are the words of Tim Knopp, the state Senate Republican leader and state Senator who represents Bend.
He was speaking Wednesday night at a meeting of the Legislature’s Joint Committee on Semiconductors. We don’t think we can overhype the importance of that committee’s work this session.
It’s trying to come up with a strategy to win perhaps billions of federal dollars for investment in Oregon to lure semiconductor business to Oregon.
We have heard different numbers about how many billions. The latest was a $280 billion national investment by the federal government. It’s to build up the industry in this country. It will enhance national security, ensuring access to the chips needed to operate so many of our devices and vehicles.
“There is nothing else on the table that can even come close to yielding the economic investment return — the ROI — that you are going to get for every Oregonian on this,” Knopp said.
This is not a partisan thing. Democratic U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden testified remotely Wednesday before the committee. You could swap quotes between Wyden and Knopp and while they may not appreciate having their words swapped, the message is not different.
Oregon has about 15% of the jobs in the semiconductor industry in the U.S. If the federal government made its decision on where the money goes just based on that, Oregon could get a $40 billion investment.
Don’t relax. Don’t count on that. It’s not going to be that easy. Other states are eager for the money, too. They are coming up and have come up with packages to bring the dollars to their states.
And while Oregon has that 15% chunk, it has many barriers in the way of room for more.
Land may be the biggest problem.
To make Oregon ripe for a semiconductor boom, it may need 2,000 acres of land ready to go.
You can break that down into two sites of 500-plus acres for advanced research and development or production of chips, four sites of 50-100 acres and eight other sites of 15-35 acres.
Oregon doesn’t have any sites of 500-plus acres within current urban growth boundaries that meet the right criteria.
“There is no land,” Duncan Wyse, president of the Oregon Business Council, told the semiconductor committee. “People don’t even look at Oregon.”
Among other needs are incentives to make Oregon competitive with other states, workforce development, partnerships between universities and industries for research and training and a look at Oregon’s environmental regulations.
Changes in those things are going to mean some tough votes in the Legislature or perhaps executive decisions from Gov. Tina Kotek. And we anticipate some legislators and Oregonians are going to have lots of questions.
Why hundreds of millions for this when Oregon has so many other needs? Why make changes to the state’s land use system to allow more development?
We don’t have all the answers. But think about it. We have a competitive advantage to winning a chunk of this federal money because of the industry that is here. Diversity is part of the criteria that the federal government will be looking at and Oregon has already taken many steps to ensure it listens to diverse input and benefits flow to everyone.
Oregon’s land use system has protected the state from sprawl, protected open spaces, protected farm land. It doesn’t have to stop doing that. Oregon didn’t dump the bottle bill to modernize it. It could do the same with the land use law, as state Sen. Janeen Sollman, D-Hillsboro, put it.
The benefits may not come directly to every community in Oregon, nor every part of the state. But if it is successful, and that is not unreasonable to suggest, Oregon gets most of its revenue from the state income tax. Jobs in the semiconductor industry are high-paying jobs. Adding thousands, even tens of thousands of high-paying jobs to Oregon will mean more revenue to the state to give it more money for the many other areas that need investment.
So we urge you to urge the Legislature to be bold, think big and act swiftly. The federal government may start making decisions soon. Oregon needs to be in the right position.
“This is really a once in a lifetime opportunity for Oregon,” Knopp said. “It is not coming around again. So we need to get it right.”
There’s a related legislative presentation here: tinyurl.com/ORchip. Much more detail here: tinyurl.com/OBCreport.
