Oregon is a no-nuclear-reactor state. There are some test reactors at Oregon State University and Reed College. The Trojan plant in Columbia County began operation in 1976 and was shut down after about 20 years.

Nuclear power was essentially killed in Oregon after the accident at Three Mile Island in 1979. Voters passed a ballot initiative in 1980 prohibiting siting of a nuclear plant in Oregon — without voter approval. A ballot measure in 1986 prohibited nuclear power plant operation until a permanent waste site was selected.

