Nuclear power was essentially killed in Oregon after the accident at Three Mile Island in 1979. Voters passed a ballot initiative in 1980 prohibiting siting of a nuclear plant in Oregon — without voter approval. A ballot measure in 1986 prohibited nuclear power plant operation until a permanent waste site was selected.
Those are strong no-nuclear-plants-here messages.
A couple of bills this year in the Oregon Legislature would have referred to voters a ballot measure designed to undo the 1986 ballot measure. They would have brought back the nuclear option. And they fizzled out.
Nuclear power is an option for providing electricity Oregon and the country will need. There are two solid benefits: zero emissions and small footprint compared to wind and solar. There are also many troubling narratives. The problems with waste disposal and accidents haven’t gone away. And fossil fuels will almost certainly be used to build any new plant, get the fuel for it and other things. While some call nuclear power green, it’s easy to see why others don’t like that one bit.
We don’t think Oregon should say “no never” to nuclear power. State law should allow the possibility.
