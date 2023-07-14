The last resort when a homeowner can’t get insurance elsewhere is the Oregon FAIR Plan Association.
Bad credit?
Denied coverage because of wildfire risk?
Those are gaps the plan can help cover when a homeowner can’t find coverage elsewhere.
But some Sisters residents beset by wildfire risk have told Deschutes County Commissioners the FAIR plan is not good enough.
Any insurance agent in Oregon can write policies for Oregon’s FAIR plan. It’s not a state agency or state program. It’s kind of like its own insurance company, except it’s a nonprofit created by the Legislature, supported by other insurance companies.
Steve Steinbeck, the executive director of the Oregon FAIR Plan Association, told us the insurance offered by his organization is truly a last resort. People can only get it when they are turned down by other insurers. It only offers basic coverage.
The good thing is it doesn’t consider credit history and it is insurance. The bad thing is if a homeowner had insurance before, the rate might be similar but the coverage would likely be poorer. It’s not the same level of coverage.
What some people do if they can’t get fire coverage for their home is they get basic coverage through his organization, Steinbeck said. They could then maybe get other coverage they want through other policies through traditional insurance companies.
He said some insurance agents don’t know about his program. Part of his job is to get the word out.
Earlier this year the maximum amount of coverage the FAIR plan will pay for claims was increased. It went from $400,000 for homes and $700,000 for commercial to $600,000 for homes and $1 million for commercial. It was an attempt to keep pace with rising costs. Still, that may be inadequate for some properties.
Deschutes County Commissioner Phil Chang said this week some Sisters residents told him what was offered by the Oregon FAIR plan was not a viable option. Commissioner Patti Adair added when she lived in California she had to use California’s version of the FAIR plan for coverage after a fire came close to her home. She said it was not a great option for her either, but it was the only thing she could get.
Commissioners agreed to put pressure on the national level and at a state level to try to ensure homeowners can get good coverage. The National Association of Counties has a proposal to urge Congress to look at solutions.
Our local legislators and Gov. Tina Kotek should take a look and see if there are improvements that can be made in what Oregon offers.
