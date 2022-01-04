Oregon has one of the lowest rates of hospital beds per capita in the country. The number of staffed hospital beds per 1,000 population is about 1.7.
That can actually be good. When there aren’t too many people in the hospital, the health system isn’t supporting unnecessary beds and staff.
The pandemic isn’t one of those times. The bigger issue, though, has been staffing. Oregon and the nation were already facing a nursing shortage before the pandemic. The burnout and stress caused by the pandemic made it worse. The vacancy rate for nursing positions was about 10% in 2020. Hundreds of nursing positions are open across the state.
Hospitals have been relying on traveling nurses to pick up some of the slack. They can make thousands of dollars more than staff nurses, which only encourages more nurses to become traveling nurses and follow the money.
What could Oregon do?
Capacity to train nurses is one problem. Oregon Health & Science University got nearly 1,900 applications for its nursing program and accepted 420 students. The University of Portland had 2,000 applications for 260 spots. It’s not just a simple matter of accepting more students. There also needs to be faculty and places for clinical placement. Shouldn’t the Legislature at least discuss if the state needs to direct more resources at this problem?
In the short-term, more needs to be done to help existing nurses. More pay and benefits may not be the right answer or the only one. Many nurses feel overworked and overstressed. Doctors, dentists and physician assistants can get free counseling through the Oregon Wellness Program, a nonprofit. Nurses don’t get access to that, though their employers may make other alternatives available. The Oregon Board of Nursing is scheduled to discuss funding access to it for nurses later this month.
The state could also make adjustments to its emergency licensure requirements, as reported by The Lund Report. It limited out-of-state nurses to practicing for up to 30 days in critical care units. That could be broadened, though it may be a touchy subject during labor disputes. In any case, relying on nurses to come from out-of-state isn’t a permanent solution.
You can do something, too. If you are not vaccinated, please get vaccinated and any boosters. It can reduce the chances you will get COVID and the severity when you do.
As of 4:50 a.m. Tuesday, the St. Charles Health System had 28 COVID patients. Three were in intensive care and one was on a ventilator. Of the patients in the ICU, none were vaccinated. Of the total patients six were fully vaccinated.
