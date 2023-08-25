“....(T)he NTSB concludes that properly worn lap/shoulder belts provide the highest level of protection for school bus passengers in all crash scenarios, including frontal, side, and rear impacts — and rollovers.”
Seat belts reduce head injuries. They reduce fatalities. They reduce the probability someone will be ejected.
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration has had a different view. It has argued seat belts are not necessary except in smaller school buses. Large school buses are designed to be safe. The thickly padded seats close together help prevent passengers from suffering injuries. It’s called compartmentalization.
But what was interesting to us about the safety board’s recommendation was that it was based on an investigation of what happened in a bus crash. The safety board examined the video from inside a school bus crash in Chattanooga. Once children were thrown from their seats in the accident, they didn’t benefit from compartmentalization.
In Oregon, the state Department of Education told us it follows the policies set by the Legislature in state law. So, seat belts are not required unless the school buses are made that way. Most large school buses don’t have seat belts for anyone other than the driver.
We reached out to Bend and Redmond public school districts. They don’t require seat belts in their buses. And we do have to agree with Scott Maben, the director of communications for the Bend-La Pine Schools: The most pressing danger is “drivers who ignore the flashing lights and stop arm, and zip around the stopped bus when kids may be crossing the street.”
Large school buses are already one of the safest ways to transport children. The accident in Ohio did make us wonder if Oregon legislators should at least look at requiring that large school buses have seat belts.
