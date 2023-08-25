School bus
123RF

A child was killed Tuesday and 23 injured in Ohio when a minivan collided with a large school bus on the first day of school. The bus went off the road and landed upside down. The child who died was ejected from the bus.

Most states, including Oregon, are like Ohio. They do not require seat belts in large school buses.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.