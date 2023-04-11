FILE - Workers walk on a skybridge to and from a large Intel facility in Hillsboro, Ore., on March 17, 2023. In an attempt to attract semiconductor companies to Oregon, the state Legislature on Thursday, April 6, 2023, authorized the governor to expand urban growth boundaries to provide land for chip makers to build factories and provides over $200 million in grants to chipmakers.
Few things the Legislature has done this session may have longer lasting impact on Oregon’s future than its pitch to lure maybe billions of federal investment and semiconductor business here.
It comes in the form of Senate Bill 4. Gov. Tina Kotek is expected to sign it.
The bill essentially does two things.
First, it provides about $210 million. Most of that will go to grants and loans for semiconductor businesses looking for federal funding in Oregon. Research at Oregon universities and assistance with land development get $10 million each.
Second, it gives the governor the power she does not have now to declare that land outside a city’s official boundaries could be annexed in for semiconductor businesses. That’s a big shift from Oregon’s strict land use laws.
Most of the world’s semiconductor chips are produced outside the United States. They run our phones, our cars, our computers. They are critical to the economy.
Even if we didn’t need the lessons, COVID-19 and the war in Ukraine have provided clear lessons that the United States is very vulnerable to the supply of chips. Congress created the Chips Act to help bring more chip making back to the United States. It makes available some $52 billion in federal dollars for developing the semiconductor industry.
There’s no guarantee that Senate Bill 4 will earn billions of dollars in federal investment for Oregon. At least now we have a better chance.
Oregon does already have about 15% of the jobs in the semiconductor industry in the country. It would be spectacular to lure 15% of $52 billion.
