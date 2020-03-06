The United States does not look like Iowa. It doesn’t look like New Hampshire. It looks like — well — the United States.
And so why should the presidential primary system be structured to give extra influence to people in Iowa and New Hampshire? Will the Oregon primary really matter in the presidential race this year?
Our answers: It shouldn’t and probably not.
Complaining about the presidential primaries is a go-to theme during the presidential primaries. States talk about moving their primaries. But then when the primaries pass, and the general election approaches, the energy, interest and enthusiasm for making changes tends to die out. It used to be that the parties played a bigger role in choosing their nominees. They did pick people like Abraham Lincoln and Dwight Eisenhower. No slouches, there. But you’ll hardly get Americans to line up behind the idea of putting such an important decision back in the hands of party bosses behind closed doors.
So what could be done? Some people want a national primary. One day. All the states. For all the delegates. That could work. Something may be lost. How much time will candidates really spend getting to meet people or interacting with people all across the country? Wouldn’t it just distort the process in another way with candidates concentrating on key media markets? A variation would be to create several regional primaries with groups of adjacent states all holding their primaries on the same day. It’s hard to know if that would be any improvement.
Another option would be to shuffle the dates of the state primaries around, perhaps every four years. Maybe Iowa would agree to go last — the first time around. Shuffling primaries around would create its own set of problems, of course. Move the date of something like that and it could be confusing for voters and discourage turnout. And that says nothing about the headaches it would create for election officials and ballots.
So for Oregonians, the presidential primary may not matter so much this year, and that may be unlikely to change four years from now. But there will be lots of things on the ballot in May in Central Oregon. Legislators that make the state laws will be on the ballot. Bend will have a transportation bond. And there’s more.
Your vote on those will matter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.