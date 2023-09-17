We don’t know if Measure 110 is going to be mended or struck down at the ballot box. The measure that decriminalized much possession of illegal drugs in Oregon seems headed for change.
Voters wanted it. And even many critics of Measure 110 praise the idea of making more treatment options available. But as state Sen. Tim Knopp, R-Bend, has put it, voters are feeling some “buyer’s remorse” with an approach to drugs that is light on consequences for illegal behavior and light on incentives to seek treatment.
The Lund Report, a great source of medical news in Oregon, wrote recently about how Oregon Recovers, an advocacy group for more drug treatment and prevention in Oregon, thinks Measure 110 might be changed.
It suggested more confiscation of drugs by police. It recommended increasing the fine for a ticket from $100 and creating more consequences for people who got five tickets in a year.
The Bend Parks and Rec Department and the Bend-La Pine school district are mulling new policies for e-bike riding in parks and to and from schools. At present 16-year-olds are allowed to ride e-bikes, but there have been some concerns that e-bikes should be treated more like motorized vehicles, following strict rules of the road. Send comments to letters@bendbulletin.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.