It happened during rush hour, just after 6 p.m. in 2007. The Interstate 35 bridge over the Mississippi River near Minneapolis collapsed. The bridge was packed with vehicles. A total of 13 people died and 145 were injured when 111 vehicles went down with the bridge.
In the wake of that accident, reporters across the country looked into their own state’s bridges. One was Marcus Green, now a reporter with WDRB in Louisville, Kentucky. Because of Kentucky’s public records law, he was able to get thousands of pages of bridge reports for his state and not worry that he wouldn’t be able to afford it. Kentucky is a state where reporters don’t really have to worry about how much a public record will cost. That’s not the case in Oregon.
Could Oregon learn something from Kentucky about access to public records? Oregon’s Public Records Advisory Council is looking at how Oregon’s public records may be improved.
There are many tricky issues in public records law. What should be forbidden from being released? Who decides? What right do people have to appeal when a request for a record is denied and how hard is it to appeal?
Another big issue is cost. What should government charge a member of the public for a record? In Oregon, governments are permitted to charge fees “reasonably calculated to reimburse [it for the] actual cost of making public records available.” In Kentucky it can be much less. It’s generally 10 cents a page or free. More can be charged in certain cases.
What if Oregon were to shift to more of a Kentucky model? Smaller and even larger public bodies would likely be worried about what it would do to their costs. Often it’s not easy for government employees to find a public record. Government agencies don’t necessarily have the latest software or computers that make searches easy. There can be personal information that should not be shared embedded in some documents. It takes time for somebody to go through and redact that. And the cost of public records can be a tool public agencies wield to convince people to reduce the scope of a records request down to a manageable level.
In Kentucky, though, the government bodies find a way to make it work. Why not Oregon?
There was an intriguing public records case between the The Courier Journal and the Kentucky State Police over records. Basically the newspaper won its request for 8 million arrest and citation records. The Kentucky State Police had argued that it would be too cumbersome in time and money to redact personal information from all the records and it would be essentially creating a new record. The court disagreed. Kentucky law requires the separation of exempt and nonexempt records. It does not specify that a requester should pay for that. And the court wrote “the scale of the request does not alter the character of the material being requested.” You can read the decision here: tinyurl.com/Kentuckyrecords
One provision in the law that Kentucky has is an unreasonable burden provision. “If the application places an unreasonable burden in producing public records or if the custodian has reason to believe that repeated requests are intended to disrupt other essential functions of the public agency, the official custodian may refuse to permit inspection of the public records or mail copies thereof. However, refusal under this section shall be sustained by clear and convincing evidence.”
Oregon is not Kentucky. There may be many reasons why adding some Kentucky flavor to Oregon’s public records law would not be a perfect fit. But there is certainly good reason for Oregon legislators to consider it. It would increase public access to records that Oregonians are supposed to have access to.
