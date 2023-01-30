We bring you now another episode of: Oregon government is not working.
Today’s episode, “How Oregon cares for psychiatric patients.”
Oregon hospitals, including St. Charles Health System, filed suit against the state arguing the state is not doing enough to care for the acutely mentally ill. Instead, civilly committed patients are kept in hospitals like St. Charles that are not set up for long-term care.
The state fired back in December arguing in part that the hospitals don’t have standing to “bring claims on behalf of civilly committed persons.”
And now the hospitals have replied.
“When OHA abandons civilly committed patients in health systems’ acute care hospitals, health systems remain required under both medical ethics and federal law to continue caring for such patients until either they are safe to discharge or their period of civil commitment expires,” the hospitals said, as reported by Willamette Week. “Thus, in context, OHA’s conduct forces health systems to hold civilly committed individuals that OHA abandons care for those individuals to the best of their ability.”
The big losers are the patients, themselves, of course. Oregon has an inadequate system for helping them.
