We love that. Not everyone has the time or interest to be a government watcher. The website makes it easier.
Somebody could look at the list of public meetings and figure which ones are important to them.
Except it doesn’t work out that way. The links embedded in meeting notices, supposedly linking to more information, are dead often enough we think of it as a roll of the dice every time. That’s not such a big deal. Give a web browser some exercise and that stuff can be tracked down.
It’s the meetings that are never put on the website that trouble us more.
The Oregon Public Defense Services Commission had a meeting July 20. It was not on the Oregon Transparency Website. That commission is trying to untangle the deep problems in the state’s public defense system.
The Oregon Transportation Commission had a meeting on July 13. It was not on the Oregon Transparency Website. The commission was considering the state’s transportation plan, among many other things.
The High Desert Education Service District of Central Oregon has a meeting scheduled for next week, Aug. 15. It’s not on the Oregon Transparency Website as of Friday morning. The district helps school districts in Central Oregon provide services to students, such as helping students with disabilities and much more.
Those are three that we were able to quickly identify. Maybe those were the only ones. We doubt it.
If Oregon government is truly going to be committed to transparency, it needs to make it easy for people to find out what their government is doing. The Oregon Transparency Website is a good idea unfulfilled.
