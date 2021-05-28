Oregon doesn’t need less money to train workers to get better jobs. It needs more.
Jobs don’t solve all the state’s problems. But not being able to find a good job or not being able to find a worker who has the skills to do a job creates problems of their own.
So why does Oregon give worker training short shrift?
Look at what happened to the money. General fund investment in worker training from the state has dropped. For the 2015-17 biennium, it was $9 million. It’s fallen since then by 10% or more. Coming out of a pandemic, do you think Oregon needs less money to help workers find jobs? It’s set to be less.
Money is a tangible indicator. There are more subtle ones. You can’t read too much into how Oregon’s Joint Committee on Education has witnesses sign up to testify. But consider this, earlier this month Heather Ficht, the executive director of East Cascades Works, and Roger Lee, the CEO of Economic Development of Central Oregon, went to testify about the importance of funding for worker training. There were specific categories to sign up to speak for public universities, community colleges and financial assistance. Nothing for worker training. It was “other.”
Ficht’s nonprofit coordinates state and federal funding to help get training for workers and work with employers to try to match workers to their needs. It’s located in Bend and serves 10 counties east of the Cascades.
There are plenty of people in the region who have a high school diploma and can pass a drug test. They need a bit more training to get a good job. Employers can sometimes afford to provide that training on the job. Ficht’s nonprofit can leverage state and federal dollars to provide some training or help subsidize on -the -job training.
That’s a win for workers. It’s a win for employers. It’s a win for Oregon.
The outlook for worker training in Oregon is not all discouraging. House Bill 2820 would create a pilot program for 1,000 low-income job seekers who live in areas of poverty. There would be career coaching, occupational training and job placement services. That could turn around people’s lives. It’s a pilot program. If it doesn’t have good results, the state could bring it to a halt. Isn’t that the kind of program Oregon should be considering now that the state budget is bulging with billions more? But the bill is just sitting in committee.
Another encouraging prospect for worker training is money from the American Rescue Plan Act. The state, counties and cities are all deciding how to allocate their money. For instance, Bend city councilors have discussed using some of the city’s money to go toward worker training. In initial discussions, councilors seemed much more likely to focus on housing rather than workforce training. We understand that. Empowering workers to get training and get better jobs does mean, though, that they will be more likely to afford housing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.