Oregon has had a record number of people with health care coverage, about 95% of the population. But about 100,000 people have been bouncing in and out of the health care system. They have sometimes gone in and out and back in again within a year.
The people caught in this churn have incomes between 138% to 200% of the federal poverty level. They make too much money to be on the Oregon Health Plan and can make too little to be able to afford insurance themselves. Their financial situations can change quickly and it triggers a change in their health care.
For instance in September 2019, 34% of the people enrolling in the Oregon Health Plan were returning to it after having been off it for less than a year. Another 25% of those enrolling were off it within the previous six months. The people in this gap in care are some of the most likely to delay health care or have trouble paying health care bills, according to surveys by the state.
Right now because of the pandemic and federal assistance, Oregon has been adding people to the Oregon Health Plan and not removing them. But when the public health emergency expires, state health officials and lawmakers don’t want to leave people in that gap without a solution.
State health officials and lawmakers met Tuesday to bridge the gap. The state task force went over three options. They all come with pros and cons. And they all come with wonky names based on rules in Medicaid, which we will spare you.
In option one, the state would get a waiver from Medicaid to essentially expand the Oregon Health Plan to cover the gap. It might be the easiest to implement quickly. It’s also the most expensive for the state — the state would be picking up 40% of the cost. Unfortunately we can’t tell you what that means in dollars because there wasn’t much discussion about dollars.
In option two, the state would set up a new state health plan to cover the gap. It could look very similar to the Oregon Health Plan that people are already familiar with. Behind the scenes, its financing would work differently. The state share of the cost may only be 5% or less, with the federal government picking up the rest.
In option three, consumers would get the most choice. The state would reshape individual market coverage to cover the gap. The state could modify the rules for benefits and subsidies. The federal government would pick up 100% of the cost, which is certainly appealing. The financing also gets tricky because the program can’t be found to increase the federal deficit. So if Oregon had increased enrollment, which seems likely, it would need to find a way to hold down costs.
We found a lot to like about option three. It does not restrict consumer choice as much as the others. And it would not change the risk pool of the private market for health insurance by shifting the people in the gap to a government plan. It’s probably too early to make any firm decision, though, about which option might be best for Oregon. The task force’s goal is to finish discussing options and come up with a plan by Sept. 1. You can find more information here: tinyurl.com/ORbridge.
