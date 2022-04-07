Statue justice scales l
Oregon Supreme Court Chief Justice Martha Walters called on Gov. Kate Brown and legislators to join together in a summit to look at ways to solve the state’s public defender problem.

Yes, it needs to be done.

Multnomah County has the most significant problem, as reported by OPB. More than 260 people charged with crimes have no attorney; 22 are in custody. In Washington County, there are 11 people in custody with no attorney. The situation has meant that cases are dismissed, some 35 in Multnomah. Only the most serious crimes affecting persons are able to be prosecuted.

Legislators approved money, $12.8 million, to help hire more prosecutors. That’s been more challenging than was hoped. And lawyers are quitting public defense. Lawyers know the workload as a public defender may be extreme and the pay won’t be what they could get elsewhere.

Gov. Brown and legislators weren’t able to come up with an adequate solution during the legislative session. They need to work now to help find one.

