House Speaker Tina Kotek, D-Portland, is going at the state’s homelessness problem hammer and tongs. In some ways her approach is good, though at least a couple of points should lead lawmakers into some serious discussions.
Kotek’s House Bill 4001 would declare homelessness an emergency in Oregon, and provide money and means to do something about it. The current price tag for what she proposes is $60 million, which would come from the $183.4 million the state expects to receive in unanticipated revenues this biennium.
The measure will be up against tough competition. The need of the state Department of Forestry for as much as $132 million just to stay afloat and the governor’s hope to spend billions over the next years for forest health and wildfire production. Those are just for starters.
Yet the portion of Kotek’s proposal that could bring about the biggest change in the state is not money. It’s language in the bill that allows cities and counties to ignore zoning restrictions and Department of Land Conservation and Development rules that generally forbid development of homeless shelters and, indeed, the sort of housing the bill encourages in rural Oregon.
The language may not say so directly, but allowing housing and shelters anywhere in rural Oregon is clear recognition that some, if not all, of Oregon cities do not have the kind of open space available needed to make a dent in homelessness. And that raises the big question: If it’s right to build homeless shelters on rural land, why not other housing? Or grocery stores? Or whatever a community wants and needs? Maybe, just maybe, what’s good for one group of Oregonians and their housing problems might be good for all.
