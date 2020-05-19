Oregon went from COVID-19 shutdown orders to no shutdown and back to shutdown within a matter of hours on Monday. What did the legal whiplash mean?
The pandemic unmasked some of the confusing or contradicting parts of Oregon law, as we have written before. The Oregon Supreme Court will attempt to settle the dispute that triggered Monday’s events, but the Legislature should reexamine the law and figure out what it wants to say. Clear checks and balances on the governor’s emergency powers are the place to start.
Let’s go over what happened. Ten churches filed a lawsuit claiming the governor’s orders were wrong to not allow them to hold worship services. It caused them harm. They might face criminal penalties for violation. They argued they should be able to exercise social distancing and safety protocols, just as other essential businesses do.
Monday morning, a Baker County judge said all of Gov. Kate Brown’s emergency orders were “null and void.” Baker County Circuit Judge Matthew Shirtcliff had basically agreed with the plaintiffs.
It’s important to note the judge argues that the governor does have emergency powers. But he made his decision because of the specific legal references in the emergency order. He said because the governor implemented certain statutory provisions, she is bound by them. “Thus, once the maximum 28-day time provisions of ORS 433.441(5) expired, the Governor’s Executive Order and all other orders were rendered null and void,” he wrote.
Hours after Shirtcliff issued his decision, the Oregon Supreme Court stepped in and put a hold on it until the court could reach a decision. It’s not clear when that will be.
We don’t know if Gov. Brown exceeded her authority. And we are not saying we believe she was incorrect to issue her “Stay Home Save Lives” orders in the middle of great uncertainty during a global pandemic.
There should be carefully thought out limits, though, when Oregonians are going to be deprived of their basic freedoms. Should the governor be able to extend emergency orders indefinitely? Shouldn’t there be an expiration date? Oregon should have clear checks and balances on that power by the Legislature.
